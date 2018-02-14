At-risk shelter pets to be given second chance in Idaho after being flown out of Phoenix

In this file photo, 110 at-risk shelter pets were flown from Phoenix in July to Seattle during the "Freekibble Flight to Freedom." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Over 100 at-risk shelter dogs and cats will be flown out of Phoenix for a second chance in Idaho Thursday morning.

The flight will be a part of a two-day national effort to airlift 500 pets from over-crowded animal shelters across the U.S. to receiving shelters.

The “Freekibble Flight to Freedom” departs from Phoenix Sky Harbor at 10 a.m., flying out 120 dogs and cats to their new chance at forever homes in Idaho including the Coeur d’Alene/Spokane area and Boise.

[RELATED: 110 at-risk shelter pets flown to freedom from Phoenix for second chance in Seattle]

Wings of Rescue will airlift all of the pets across the U.S. via five airplanes. The flight is funded by non-profit, GreaterGood.org in partnership with Freekibble.com.

These efforts are put together because shelters across the country have highly adoptable dogs and cats being euthanized due to shelter overcrowding. In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets.

With support from GreaterGood.org and Freekibble.com, Wings of Rescue will save these homeless pets by flying them to shelters where they’re immediately adopted.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

As of this date, the collaboration has helped save over 6,200 dogs and cats together.

In addition to the life-saving flight, Halo and Purely for Pets will be donating 10,000 nutritious bowls of pet food to help care for the 120 pet passengers at the receiving shelters. As well, Rescue Bank has donated crates to help safely fly the pets to their homes.

If interested in donating to help fly pets to freedom, visit this link here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.