Hikers rescued after spending the night stranded on Superstition Mountains

Hikers rescued after spending the night stranded on Superstition MountainsPosted: Updated:
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
PD: Simsbury woman linked to feces mystery
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Tearful mother testifies about 8-year-old's abduction
Struggling through tears, the mother of an 8-year-old who was abducted from a Florida Walmart and later raped and killed said the man accused of the crime had convinced her he was a good Samaritan.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Couple sells everything to buy a boat, it sinks in 2 days
A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident left them without a home.More >
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
Server fired after ranting about no tip on $735 order
(Source: WPTV via CNN)More >
VIDEO: DiCiccio's office rounds up bike share bicycles
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio isn't too happy with bicycles from a bike share company in his city so his office is rounding them up and dropping them off back in Scottsdale. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Hundreds demand change at SUSD
Hundreds rallied and then attended a school board meeting for Scottsdale Unified School Distirct where they wanted leadership changes. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
VIDEO: PD: No seat belts on kids in deadly accident that left little boy dead
Police say the kids were not wearing seat belts in the Monday accident that left a little boy dead.More >
VIDEO: Father of boy with cancer granted stay
A father of five, including a boy with cancer, was facing deportation and taking refuge in a Phoenix church until ICE granted him a one-year stay and a work permit. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >