Hikers rescued after spending the night stranded on Superstition Mountains

Two hikers were rescued Wednesday morning after spending the night on the Superstition Mountains.

According to DPS, after getting the call Tuesday night that the two male hikers were stranded, DPS sent two rescuers to spend the night with them.

DPS then returned in daylight to rescue the hikers Wednesday morning.

No details have been released on the hikers' conditions.

