Glendale officer involved in crash

A Glendale officer in a police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Glendale police, the officer was driving south near 59th and Maryland avenues when a man in an SUV turned left in front of him.

The two cars collided and both the drivers were taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not said whether speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

