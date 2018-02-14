Finding love in a Phoenix-area deli

Josh has done more than just follow in his parent's footsteps running Miracle Mile Deli. He too met his wife Desi at the restaurant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of customers come through Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix every day.

It's a family-owned business that has been in the Valley for almost 70 years. While many come for lunch, some have left with much more.

Owner George Garcia says numerous customers have come in telling him they met their significant other at the restaurant. But you don't have to tell George about finding love at the deli, he knows first hand.

It was 1970 when he helped out with a catering job. He was just 15 years old, washing dishes.

"I remembering seeing a little girl standing on a box or something, putting parsley on the plates," described George when he first saw Jill Grodzinsky.

She was just 12 years old. He later found out she was the boss' daughter.

What he didn't know, is that one day, she would be his wife. It would be more than a decade later that the two would become friends, while they worked at Miracle Mile Deli.

"I got the courage to ask her out and I don't know where it even came from because this is your boss' daughter," recalled George.

They started dating and as Jill explained, "The rest was pretty much history because we saw each other every day. Every single day."

They have now been married for nearly 40 years. Their only son Josh heads up the family business.

Josh has done more than just follow in his parent's footsteps running Miracle Mile Deli. He too met his wife Desi at the restaurant.

"She came through the line and I thought, OK there's this beautiful woman and I couldn't take my eyes off of her," said Josh.

The feeling was mutual for Desi as she described, "He appeared and it was love at first sight. I said, 'Oh, I think I need to come here on a regular basis and keep visiting this guy.'"

But neither of them knew the other was interested. So Desi and her mom came to Miracle Mile Deli every week, finding new ways to talk to Josh.

"I had butterflies all the time, I couldn't talk. I was just overwhelmed with wanting him to ask me on a date but it never happened," explained Jill.

Finally, a year later, Josh asked her out on a date and that would be the start of many. A month after dating, on Valentine's Day, Josh said I love you first.

In 2008, the two tied the knot. They now have two children.

Josh said his parents are incredible role models and hopes he can continue to follow in their footsteps, not just in running a successful business, but also finding success in marriage.

"After 40 years of marriage, it's so cool to see my parents so happy and they're still in love," said Josh with a big smile. "I hope I can be as happy as my parents are and make my family proud. I don't think there's much more anyone can ask for."

George said their love has only grown.

"Everyday that we're together, it gets better and better," said George. "Why? Because we still enjoy each other."

"People always say you guys are always on your honeymoon and I say, yeah, we are," said Jill.

