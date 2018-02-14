Authorities arrest suspect, ID victim in homicide near Flagstaff last week

Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Collin Tarr was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree homicide after being identified as a suspect in the killing. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Coconino County Sheriff's officials have released the name of the victim in a homicide last week near Flagstaff.

They say 53-year-old Timothy Scott Larson was found lying unconscious on a road in Kachina Village last Friday after an area resident called 911 to report a fight in progress.

When officers located Larson, they attempted CPR but lifesaving efforts were not successful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Larson was a resident of Kachina Village.

Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Collin Tarr was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree homicide after being identified as a suspect in the killing.

They say the incident remains under investigation.

It was unclear Tuesday if Tarr has an attorney yet who could comment on the allegation. His bond was set at $1 million.

Sheriff's officials said no other suspects are believed to be involved at this time and they are continuing to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-338-7888.

