Prescott man arrested after being indicted for second time in 1987 Texas cold case murder

Prescott man arrested after being indicted for second time in 1987 Texas cold case murderPosted: Updated:
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
PD: Simsbury woman linked to feces mystery
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Tearful mother testifies about 8-year-old's abduction
Struggling through tears, the mother of an 8-year-old who was abducted from a Florida Walmart and later raped and killed said the man accused of the crime had convinced her he was a good Samaritan.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping newborn in 1998, raising her to adulthood
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping newborn in 1998, raising her to adulthood
Two decades after taking a baby from a hospital and raising the child as her own, a South Carolina woman pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping and interference with custody, prosecutors said.
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
Father of 5-year-old with leukemia can stay in US for another year, ICE says
Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted the father a one-year stay of deportation on a humanitarian basis.More >
Chilly week will lead to a warmer weekend
A chilly week will lead to a warmer weekend. Royal Norman has our forecast.More >
Server fired after ranting about no tip on $735 order
VIDEO: Hundreds demand change at SUSD
Hundreds rallied and then attended a school board meeting for Scottsdale Unified School Distirct where they wanted leadership changes. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
VIDEO: PD: No seat belts on kids in deadly accident that left little boy dead
Police say the kids were not wearing seat belts in the Monday accident that left a little boy dead.More >
VIDEO: Father of boy with cancer granted stay
A father of five, including a boy with cancer, was facing deportation and taking refuge in a Phoenix church until ICE granted him a one-year stay and a work permit. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
