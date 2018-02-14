Prescott man arrested after being indicted for second time in 1987 Texas cold case murder

A Prescott man was arrested after being indicted for the second time in a Texas cold case murder dating back to 1987. (Source: YCSO)

According to a news release, the Prescott Police Department was contacted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in Texas on Jan. 30, asking for investigative help in locating 65-year-old Larry Moore.

Bexar County was attempting to locate Moore, who was believed to be living in Prescott with his wife, in reference to a 1987 San Antonio cold case murder.

On Jan. 29, 1987, more than 30 years ago, 25-year-old Dianna Lowery was found dead in the bathtub in her San Antonio home, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence at the scene showed that Lowery did not die from natural causes. After an autopsy was performed, the medical examiner determined that she had died by asphyxiation and the case became a homicide investigation.

Bexar County said the San Antonio Police Department was unable to gather sufficient evidence to arrest a suspect and the case went cold. However, Lowery’s mother called the department in 2004, telling them she was terminally ill and wanted justice for her daughter before she died.

Detective Elizabeth Greiner with the San Antonio Police Department found enough evidence to identify Moore as the person responsible for Lowery’s murder.

Moore lived in the duplex next door to Lowery back in 1987 and was the owner of both his and her unit. Moore had access to Lowery’s apartment by a spare set of keys he kept with him.

The case was presented to a grand jury in September of 2005 and Moore was indicted for murder in September.

Bexar County said a prosecutor under the previous administration dismissed the case for further investigation in March of 2007 and Lowery’s mother subsequently died.

Nearly 11 years later, in January of 2018, Lowery’s niece called the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office asking why her aunt’s case had been dismissed.

Upon investigation into the archived information, District Attorney Nico LaHood determined that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Moore of capital murder.

The Prescott Police Department found Moore’s listed Prescott address after searching his driver’s license information and on Feb. 6, Bexar County personnel notified the department that Moore now had a valid warrant for his arrest.

Three days later, officers contacted Moore in a parking lot on Willow Creek Road and he was taken into custody without incident.

Moore was booked into a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

Bexar County said Moore will be charged under the capital murder statute as it existed in 1987, which means punishment on conviction is either death or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

