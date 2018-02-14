Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix

Many of the bicycles with bike share companies make their way from Scottsdale to Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rideshare bikes are hugely popular, especially in places like Scottsdale.

The City recently greenlit two companies to come in, LimeBike and ofo. Since they began operating, the bikes have become widely used in town.

However, these bikes are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places like the side of a road or even on someone's lawn.

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio says his office has been getting several complaint-calls a day. So, the councilman recruited some of his staff to go out and collect the bikes and bring them back to Scottsdale.

The councilman is doing this to send a message that a new system of bike collection is needed. He supports ride share bikes but just wants the system improved.

City officials in Scottsdale are working with the rideshare companies right now.

DiCiccio hopes to draft a new ordinance for the bikes if left in unlawful areas.

