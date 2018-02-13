Replacement for expelled Arizona House lawmaker sworn in

He replaces former Rep. Don Shooter, who was expelled by a 56-3 vote on Feb. 1. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Yuma farmer Tim Dunn is sworn in as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives by state Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould as his wife, Eileen Dunn, holds the Bible at the Capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Bob Christie)

A Yuma farmer has taken the oath of office to replace a Republican state lawmaker who was expelled following sexual harassment allegations.

Tim Dunn was sworn in as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives on Tuesday. He replaces former Rep. Don Shooter, who was expelled by a 56-3 vote on Feb. 1.

[RELATED: AZ House votes to expel Rep. Don Shooter]

Dunn took the oath in the House chambers. The oath was administered by Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould while Dunn's wife, Eileen Dunn, held the bible.

Dunn is a grain and vegetable grower who also runs a seed marketing business.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

The 13th District he will represent runs from the western Phoenix suburbs to Yuma.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.