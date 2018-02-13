My coworker's lemons are huge

Posted: Updated:
The fruit that my friend Charles Smith brings into work is amazing. (Source: Charles Smith) The fruit that my friend Charles Smith brings into work is amazing. (Source: Charles Smith)
His lemons weigh almost 5 pounds! (Source: Charles Smith) His lemons weigh almost 5 pounds! (Source: Charles Smith)
World recorder holder for largest lemons. (Source: Guinness Book of World Records) World recorder holder for largest lemons. (Source: Guinness Book of World Records)
This lemon is pretty big. (Source: Paul Horton) This lemon is pretty big. (Source: Paul Horton)
The largest lemon weighed nearly 5 pounds. (Source: Paul Horton) The largest lemon weighed nearly 5 pounds. (Source: Paul Horton)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

It’s an exciting time here in the Valley of the Sun when fruit trees are starting to produce fruit.

I love it because we have coworkers who bring in grapefruits, lemons, limes and oranges. 

The fruit that my friend Charles Smith brings into work is amazing, some of the largest lemons I have ever seen! Normal lemons weigh about a half-pound. His lemons weigh almost 5 pounds!

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Here’s the crazy story. This was a normal lemon tree until the famous hail storm that hit Phoenix in October 2010. The same hail storm that caused $3 billion in damages in the Valley. More than 160,000 homes were damaged including Smith's lemon tree. 

After the storm, he thought his tree was a goner. There were hardly any leaves or branches left, and the fruit was gone. He kept what was left of the tree in place and the next year the most amazing thing happened – the lemons were HUGE! He had only three lemons, but his tree was coming back.

Well, now, he has around 50 lemons on that tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized. I did some research and found out that the largest lemons are known as ponderosa lemons, but these lemons weigh 1 to 2 pounds – not 4 to 5 pounds.

Next year, we are going for the world record. The world's heaviest lemon weighed 11.9 lbs. It was grown in Israel by a farmer named Aharon Shemoel.   

Help us out with your ideas. We are thinking of taking most of the fruit off the tree and leaving about four to five bigger lemons. That way, the lemons left would get most of the nutrients and grow even bigger. Stay tuned, Smith's lemon tree could put Phoenix on the map once again!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • My coworker's lemons are huge

    My coworker's lemons are huge

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-14 05:49:33 GMT
    The fruit that my friend Charles Smith brings into work is amazing. (Source: Charles Smith)The fruit that my friend Charles Smith brings into work is amazing. (Source: Charles Smith)

    He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized. 

    More >

    He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized. 

    More >

  • Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!

    Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-02-11 23:32:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.

    More >

    Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.

    More >

  • 8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love

    8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-02-11 17:00:17 GMT

    With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.  

    More >

    With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.  

    More >
    •   