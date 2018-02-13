My coworker's lemons are hugePosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
My coworker's lemons are huge
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations
Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations
Protesters held out up signs and shouted out chants outside of Coronado High School.More >
Protesters held out up signs and shouted out chants outside of Coronado High School.More >
New tattoos bring voices back to life
New tattoos bring voices back to life
A growing number of tattoo artists in Arizona are able to create new "sound wave tattoos."More >
A growing number of tattoo artists in Arizona are able to create new "sound wave tattoos."More >
Arizona Flower Market buzzing for Valentine's Day
Arizona Flower Market buzzing for Valentine's Day
Love is in the air and the staff at Arizona Flower Market is buzzing.More >
Love is in the air and the staff at Arizona Flower Market is buzzing.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Man found dead in home after several years
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >