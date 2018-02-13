GOP lawmaker proposes harsher punishment for opioid dealers

If convicted of possessing fentanyl, the bill calls for an average prison sentence of 10 years for the first offense and 15 years if caught again. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There is a bill at the state Legislature that would punish drug dealers almost as harshly as convicted killers.

Rep. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, sponsored the measure and hopes the harsher punishment would discourage drug dealers.

If convicted of possessing fentanyl, the bill calls for an average prison sentence of 10 years for the first offense and 15 years if caught again.

For some perspective, the average sentence for manslaughter is 10 and a half years in prison and 16 years for second-degree murder.

Democrats don't like the idea and are worried the proposal wouldn't solve the root problem.

"That's just outrageous. We don't need to be putting more people in, especially when we're not clearly defining what's the difference between possessing fentanyl and what is the possession for sell [sic] and that's one of the things that we haven't seen defined yet," said Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson.

The bill applies to other opioids, including heroin.

A House committee was supposed to debate the issue on Tuesday but ran out of time.

