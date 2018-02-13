DPS confirms former Rep. Shooter was being tailed

A political expert says the fact a private investigator was tailing shooter proves absolutely nothing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The allegations were part of a black binder the Yuma lawmaker had.

DPS confirmed that a private investigator was following Shooter around.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is confirming that a private investigator was tailing former state Rep. Don Shooter last year.

Shooter made the claim shortly after he was booted from office following a sexual harassment investigation at the state Capitol.

The allegations were part of a black binder the Yuma lawmaker had that included numerous documents he said would show the governor's office may have wanted him out of office.

However, one political expert says the fact a private investigator was tailing Shooter proves absolutely nothing.

"All it proves is politics in Arizona has reached the kind of lows it's reached in the nation’s capital," said Stan Barnes, a Republican political consultant.

"It's unfortunate that on his exit, Mr. Shooter ended up making what was already a bad situation worse," he added.

