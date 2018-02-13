DPS confirms former Rep. Shooter was being tailed

Posted: Updated:
DPS confirmed that a private investigator was following Shooter around. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) DPS confirmed that a private investigator was following Shooter around. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The allegations were part of a black binder the Yuma lawmaker had. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The allegations were part of a black binder the Yuma lawmaker had. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A political expert says the fact a private investigator was tailing shooter proves absolutely nothing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A political expert says the fact a private investigator was tailing shooter proves absolutely nothing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is confirming that a private investigator was tailing former state Rep. Don Shooter last year.

Shooter made the claim shortly after he was booted from office following a sexual harassment investigation at the state Capitol.

[RELATED: AZ House votes to expel Rep. Don Shooter]

The allegations were part of a black binder the Yuma lawmaker had that included numerous documents he said would show the governor's office may have wanted him out of office.

[READ MORE: Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps]

However, one political expert says the fact a private investigator was tailing Shooter proves absolutely nothing.

"All it proves is politics in Arizona has reached the kind of lows it's reached in the nation’s capital," said Stan Barnes, a Republican political consultant.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

"It's unfortunate that on his exit, Mr. Shooter ended up making what was already a bad situation worse," he added.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio