Arizona Flower Market buzzing for Valentine's Day

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
"We expect upwards of a 1,000 people to walk through our doors," said Eileen Watters of Arizona Flower Market.

Love is in the air and the staff at Arizona Flower Market is buzzing.

"We have about 6,000 deliveries the next few days," said Watters.

And there were more orders coming in by the minute.

"We've got some people sleeping here the next few days so it's really around the clock," said Watters.

Seasoned floral designers are moving at a fast pace.

"Maybe about 15 minutes, depending on the arrangement," said Watters.

Working as a team, nothing is missed. The order comes in, the paperwork is processed, then handed over to the design team, who puts it together, flowers, balloons, teddy bears and chocolates. It's then placed on a cart and wheeled outside to the drivers.

"It's hundreds of thousands of flowers," said Watters.

And it's not just all roses.

"We've got daisies, carnations, hydrangeas, ranunculus, iris, stalk blossoms, sunflowers and just about anything you can name," said Watters.

While the back of the house is busy, the front is too. Aisles are filled with people looking for that perfect gift and every shopper with their own special Valentine's story to tell.

"I am buying 75 carnations for all the girls at my school and handing them out tomorrow, just giving them to every girl I see," said Clayton Pace.

An eighth-grader teaching us all what Valentine’s Day is really about.

"It's really fun. All the girls smile and it just makes their day so and it makes mine too," said Clayton.

