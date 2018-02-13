'They should love me': ASU's Bobby Hurley discusses relationship with Arizona Wildcats fans

It’s rivalry week as Arizona State University gets set to host the University of Arizona on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley, who never ceases to wear his emotions on his sleeve, has been a marked target for UofA fans at the games and on social media.

"I don't always appreciate the heat that I get from their fan base after they let me know about," said Hurley on Tuesday.

When ASU played UofA on Dec. 30, Hurley had some choice words for some Wildcat fans while he went into the tunnel at the McKale Center. The Sun Devils lost that game, 84-78. It was their first loss of the year for ASU.

Both Hurley and UofA head coach Sean Miller were very passionate during the game.

"I'm such a great guy. I'm such a low-key guy, you know, I keep my composer on the sideline," said Hurley sarcastically. "They should love me, just like all fans do."

He added he enjoys the rivalry and has a ton of respect for Miller.

