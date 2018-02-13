Romeo's Quest: Valley Lutheran senior seeks state title

Valley Lutheran senior Romeo Valenzuela will spend his Valentine's Day preparing for a run at the state championship. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valley Lutheran senior Romeo Valenzuela can shoot. He recently collected his 1,000th career point for the Flames and adheres to the shooter's mentality when he's on the floor.

"Just keep shooting," said Valenzuela. "If it ain't falling, keep shooting."

Valenzuela joined an elite list of Valley Lutheran alumni, who have scored 1,000 career points. He passed the mark on Friday against Telesis Prep.

"It was great," said Flames head coach Robert Koehne. "I know he's been thinking about it. We don't spend a lot of time talking about personal accomplishments but this is a big one. The whole team knew exactly where he was at halftime and we wanted to make sure he could get there tonight."

"I've got to give it to my team," said Valenzuela. "These guys help me get good shots."

Basketball is a family sport for Valenzuela. His biggest fans can be found in the stands almost every game.

"He is a Romeo," said Rita Valenzuela, Romeo's mom. "He's very compassionate, very loving, wonderful kid, total ladies' man."

Love doesn't seem to be on Romeo's mind anyway this time of year.

"Get a ring," said the Valley Lutheran senior. "It's win or go home every night."

Valley Lutheran may have another 1,000 point scorer but it will never have another Romeo. Romeo and the Flames are spending Valentine's Day getting ready for their first-round playoff game on Friday morning.

