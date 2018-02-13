Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations

They were outside Coronado High School where the school board meets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of parents, students and kids rallied for change on Tuesday at Scottsdale Unified School District amid allegations of conflict of interest and corruption.

Protesters held out up signs and shouted chants outside of Coronado High School, where the SUSD Governing Board holds its meetings.

[RAW VIDEO: Rally for change for SUSD]

One sign said "End Nepotism" and another said "Line our teachers' pockets, not top administrators."

They are in reference to the district's former chief financial officer Laura Smith who is also the president of a consulting group called The Professional Group Public Consulting, Inc, or PGPC, which benefited from tens of thousands of dollars' worth of potential deals with the district.

[READ MORE: Scottsdale district's CFO resigns amid conflict of interest allegations]

Smith denied the conflict of interest allegations, saying she suspended her activity in PGPC when she became the CFO for the district. She said she signed a couple of orders by mistake and they weren't "sinister nor dishonest."

She resigned late last month.

There are also allegations that the Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent Denise Birdwell sought favors from an unlicensed architect who was awarded millions of dollars in school projects.

[READ MORE: Emails suggest SUSD superintendent sought favors from unlicensed architect]

A couple of protesters had signs that said "Bye bye Birdie," in hopes that she would step down.

[RELATED: Scottsdale superintendent decries 'fake news' amid AG spending investigation]

But Birdwell has denied the allegations, calling them "fake news." The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating SUSD's procurement process.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.