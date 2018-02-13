Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations

Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegationsPosted: Updated:
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
VIDEO FORECAST: Chance of morning showers in Phoenix, snow in Flagstaff
There is a chance for Tuesday morning showers in Phoenix and snow showers in Flagstaff with increased chances coming Wednesday.More >
