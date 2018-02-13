UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refundPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in February
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Police say two children were not wearing seatbelts in a north Phoenix crash Monday night that left a little boy dead.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations
Hundreds rally for leadership change at Scottsdale district over corruption allegations
Protesters held out up signs and shouted out chants outside of Coronado High School.More >
Protesters held out up signs and shouted out chants outside of Coronado High School.More >
New tattoos bring voices back to life
New tattoos bring voices back to life
A growing number of tattoo artists in Arizona are able to create new "sound wave tattoos."More >
A growing number of tattoo artists in Arizona are able to create new "sound wave tattoos."More >
Arizona Flower Market buzzing for Valentine's Day
Arizona Flower Market buzzing for Valentine's Day
Love is in the air and the staff at Arizona Flower Market is buzzing.More >
Love is in the air and the staff at Arizona Flower Market is buzzing.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
VIDEO: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
One man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Man found dead in home after several years
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >