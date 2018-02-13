3 On Your Side

UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund

Heather Anderson got her check from Jeep for repairs for her broken headrest. (Source: 3TV) Heather Anderson got her check from Jeep for repairs for her broken headrest. (Source: 3TV)
Anderson was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest. (Source: 3TV) Anderson was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest. (Source: 3TV)
After paying for the repairs, Jeep sent her a check like they promised. (Source: 3TV) After paying for the repairs, Jeep sent her a check like they promised. (Source: 3TV)
An update on a Goodyear woman who had to shell out more than $700 for a repair she thought the manufacturer should have handled. 

“I'm very glad that they finally did step up and I'm happy that I was able to take one for the team of the little guy,” Heather Anderson said. 

Anderson says things have really turned around since she was initially profiled on 3 On Your Side.

In that first news report, Anderson was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest. 

“I heard this loud popping, bang sound and then the back of my headrest slammed into my head. It kind of shocked me. I had no idea what was going on. I thought, 'Oh, I think I just got rear-ended,'” she said. 

Anderson showed some photos of the headrest detached. It's supposed to be a safety feature if you get into an accident, kind of like an airbag, said Anderson.

But in Anderson's case, it mistakenly deployed, striking her head while she was driving.

“So, then I thought, 'My headrest just exploded.' I guess there's a mechanical thing inside here, in this plastic piece and the whole leather part of the headrest swung forward about 3 or 4 inches and smacked me pretty hard in the back of the head," she said. 

Luckily, Anderson was OK. But she did suffer a mild concussion. As for her Jeep, she took it to the dealer, which told her it wouldn't pay to fix the problem.

However, Jeep indicated if she wanted to pay around $700 out of her own pocket, they would fix it.

“They're having us pay for it. Their comment to us was, 'Take it up with Chrysler. It's not covered under warranty, there's nothing we can do, take it up with Chrysler,'” she said. 

Anderson wasn't happy and shelled more than $700 to replace that headrest.

She then contacted 3 On Your Side.

In our first report, Jeep Chrysler immediately investigated and said they would be mailing Anderson a check to reimburse her and she just got that check.

“It's nice to see them standing by their word and taking care of me and I know that would not have happened if Channel 3 had not gotten involved,” she said. 

Anderson says she recouped all her out-of-pocket expenses involved with this matter and says she couldn't be any happier.

“I'm very grateful for 3 On Your Side and 3TV because I would not have been reimbursed for the headrest at all had it not been for my phone call to you guys,” she said.

Jeep Chrysler was very responsive. They also say the headrest issue was an isolated problem.

Contact 3 On Your Side