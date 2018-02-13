2 Goodyear police officers injured during foot pursuit of burglary suspect

Two Goodyear police officers were injured on Monday during a foot pursuit of a home burglary suspect.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

One officer received a head and arm injury from a tight spring gate. He was treated and released. The second officer received a bite on the leg from the police K9. That officer underwent surgery and is recovering.

This all started shortly before 3 p.m. on February 12, when a person called 911 to report suspicious activity at a neighbor’s home.

Officers on the scene set up a perimeter search of the area near Pebble Creek Pkwy and McDowell to search for suspects believed to have burglarized two homes in that neighborhood.

After a foot pursuit, one suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Gastelum of Phoenix, was transported to the hospital to be evaluated and was released into police custody. He was booked into 4th Ave. jail on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Goodyear Police are still looking for up to four outstanding subjects in this case.

One subject may be a Hispanic female in her early 30s. She was seen possibly driving a vehicle described as a white GMC or Dodge style, extended cab truck with a black cover over the bed and possibly tan or gold color around the bottom of the truck.

Other subjects are described as Hispanic males, late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.

Primarily, cash and jewelry were stolen from the two homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

