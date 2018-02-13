Sarah Barcello, Seton Catholic's super Sentinel!

Seton Catholic's Sarah Barcello has a lot to look forward to.

Her team enters the playoffs as the number one seed, winning thirteen straight. Barcello has already won two basketball titles at Seton and might be on her way to a third. The guard's high school career will soon be coming to a close and her legacy is set and will be revered. "She'll be remembered as a great player and teammate," said Seton Catholic coach Karen Self.

When Barcello first stepped on campus, it wasn't even close to the player and person she is now. "The first couple of weeks of practice, I didn't know what her voice sounded like. She never talked," said Self.

"Coming into a winning program as a freshman was a little intimidating," said Barcello.

She's stronger, bigger and more confident and has become the glue players the Sentinels can't do without.

"Not only is she a great player and shooter, and gets tons of offensive boards and putbacks, but she's also such a great leader and she definitely elevates the level of the team’s play every second she is on the floor."

The forward comes from a basketball family. Her older sister Julia played at Seton and collegiately at Colgate, Brother Alex, the Former Corona del Sol Star plays for the Arizona Wildcats and younger sister Amanda suits up for the Sentinels.

"We all push each other and hold each other accountable and it’s very competitive between us four," said Barcello.

In that household, it’s a healthy competition and you better believe the smack talk is flying.

"Definitely between my oldest sister and oldest brother and even my younger sister sometimes, we give each other hard times but also encourage each other," said Barcello.

Sarah is a trooper and is all about doing what’s best for her team. She's playing through a nagging foot injury after breaking the sesamoid bone in her right foot last February. "It’s been frustrating at times, but the times I'm on the court I just want to give a 100 percent for my teammates and give it my all," said Barcello.

Eying her third state title, Barcello is heading to Marist to play college ball, following her sister Julia who set the family bar years ago.

"Putting in all the work, when I started in fifth grade, to see it pay and off and able to play in college it’s just amazing," said Barcello.

"And I know she's going to do great things no matter, where she goes. It would be amazing to send her out with a championship," said Self.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.