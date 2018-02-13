Arabian Horse Show returns to Scottsdale

The show will feature thousands of different horses. (Source: Arabian Horse Association of Arizona)

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is set to kick off the largest horse show in the world this weekend at the WestWorld of Scottsdale. The 63rd annual Arabian Horse Show is set to begin this Friday, Feb. 15 and run through Sunday, Feb. 25.

Every year, thousands of the world’s finest horses enter the show to compete for the coveted prize of Scottsdale Champion. This year, the AHAA is expecting over 2,400 horses to participate.

Guests will have the opportunity to watch performances as well as visit exhibits featuring arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the barn areas where they can meet the owners and have the opportunity for kids to pet the horses. And those interested in getting an even closer chance to interact with the animals are invited to attend the “behind the scenes” tour.

Tickets are available each day at the gate or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 12 and under get in for free.

Proceeds from the show go to local charities including March of Dimes, Ryan House, Horses Help TRC, Scottsdale Community College Equine Sciences Program and Warrior Horse.

For more information on AHAA and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, please visit the official website.

