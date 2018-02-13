AZ Game & Fish to host Outdoor Expo next month

The expo will feature a range of activities for all ages. (Source: Arizona Game & Fish Department)

Arizona’s largest hands-on outdoor recreation expo is coming soon!

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) Outdoor Expo, which is presented by Shikar Safari Club International, is set to happen Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 in the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about and see live “ambassador animals” from the department’s Wildlife Center. Experts will also be on hand for visitors to talk to about Arizona wildlife, fishing and hunting.

The expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, including outdoor recreation and conservation groups, government agencies and commercial vendors of outdoor products and services.

In addition, there will also be plenty of hands-on activities for all ages like kids fishing tanks, target archery and other shooting sports in a safe, supervised and controlled environment on the range.

The expo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and admission and parking are free.

For more information, be sure to check out the expo's website.

