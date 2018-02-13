San Diego Padres pitcher arrested in domestic violence case

A San Diego Padres pitcher has been arrested for reportedly knocking a door off its hinges, punching a hole in another door and pointing a gun at his wife at their home in Phoenix.

Jose Torres faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage, and intimidation.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 23, 2017.

Police say on that day, Torres got into a verbal argument with the victim, his wife.

According to the police report, Torres pointed a black, semi-automatic handgun at the victim in the laundry room of their home.

"After having pointed the gun, the defendant kicked the door that leads from the laundry room to the living room, knocking it off the hinges and causing a small cut to the defendant's left leg," states the police report.

The report continues on to say that Torres went upstairs, still yelling, and punched a bedroom door.

Police say Torres is Venezuelan national and is only in the United States with a U.S. work visa.

ICE was notified of the incident. ICE informed police that Torres is "not allowed to around firearms for any reason, and therefore is a prohibited possessor," according to the police report.

MLB.com reported Monday that Torres had been placed on the restricted list.

On Tuesday, the Padres released the following statement about the case:

“We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner’s Office. We will not have any further comment at this time.”

