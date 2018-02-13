AJ police ask public to help ID sex assault suspect

Police are searching for the man they believe sexually assaulted a woman he met at an Apache Junction Bar.

It happened early the morning of Sunday, Jan. 28 in a desert area within city limits.

The victim’s boyfriend called the police when she came home “extremely distressed stating that there was a crazy man outside their home and he had sexually assaulted her.”

[IMAGE: Click here for suspect's description]

The boyfriend went outside and saw a man in a newer white Dodge pickup with a ladder rack quickly backing out of the driveway. The man sped away.

According to police, the victim said she met the man, whom she knew only as Brandon, at the Lucky Strikes Bar. He offered to give her a ride home.

“The suspect then took [the] victim to an unknown location in the desert where he sexually assaulted her,” according to a news alert from the Apache Junction Police Department. “The victim was later able to convince the offender to drop her off at her home.”

At this point, investigators have not been able to identify the woman’s attacker.

Police released a description of the suspect and a sketch on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as follows:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Build: Little muscular and chubby

Distinguishing feature: Straight teeth

Age: Approximately 32 – 38 (under 40)

Height: Approximately 5’7” – 5’10”

Weight: Approximately 185

Skin Tone: Tan

Eye Color: Unknown

Hair Color: Brown

Hair: Straight, top longer than sides. Sides not shaved or shaggy

Tattoos: None observed

Language/Accent: English with no accent

If you recognize the suspect, contact the Apache Junction Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 480-982-8260 or Lead Detective Steven Jeansonne at 480-797-6191. (Click a phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

