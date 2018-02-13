Flagstaff City council appoints new acting City Manager

The Flagstaff City Council has appointed Barbara Goodrich as acting City Manager, after former City Manager Josh’s Copley’s resignation took effect Monday, Feb. 12.

Goodrich has served the City of Flagstaff for over 17 years, and as the Deputy City Manager since August 2015. During her time in this role, Goodrich oversaw the management of many city divisions including management services, economic vitality, real estate, information technology, water services and community development.

Goodrich’s years of service to the city is coupled with her educational background that included holding a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Northern Arizona University, a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and is also a certified public manager through Arizona State University.

“The City Council wants to thank Josh Copley for his decades of exemplary service to the city of Flagstaff and its citizens,” said Mayor Coral Evans. “We have all the confidence in the abilities of Barbara Goodrich and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Flagstaff with integrity.”

