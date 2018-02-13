CAN YOU FIND 4 MINUTES TO WORKOUT?

By: Lee Gough, Owner, Thrive Performance Personal Training

If you’re like me finding time to workout can be tough on even the best day. As a busy dad of twin boys I’m always looking for simple solutions so I never skip my workout. You may have heard about Tabata training, celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Scarlett Johansson have been using the Tabata protocol as a staple in their training for years. Why is it s popular? Well because you can get an effective workout in just FOUR minutes. Developed by Japanese professor Izumi Tabata in 1996 on Japans speed skating team. The workouts had such an effect on the Aerobic and Anaerobic capacities of the team it’s popularity quickly spread around the world.

How does it work?

The formula of Tabata’s is pretty simple as it’s a form of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). So it’s time efficient and effective. You simply exercise hard for 20 seconds followed by a 10 second rest. Repeat for 8 rounds and a FOUR minute workout. Try to select compound exercises for maximum effect. Exercises such as Squats, Burpees, Push Ups, Sit Ups or Lunges. You can also add weights or any other equipment if you have it available. Our clients love using the Rowing Machine for a Tabata round. You can use the Tabata workout at the end of a strength training session as a finisher or a workout in it’s own right.

Here’s my equipment free Full Body workout.

20/10 Work rest ratio. Repeat each exercise for 8 rounds.

Complete as many reps as possible in the 20 seconds.

1. Burpees.

Rest 1 minute

2. Squats

Rest 1minute

3. Full Sit Ups

Rest 1 minute

4. Push Ups.