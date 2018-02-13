Senate panel votes to freeze minimum wage hikes

Senate panel votes to freeze minimum wage hikesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.More >
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
VIDEO: Deadly shooting caught on officer's body-cam video
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
With no witnesses to a deadly officer involved shooting in Flagstaff that happened Friday, body camera video from the officers on scene tell the story.More >
Man found dead in home after several years
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Officers injured responding to burglary call
VIDEO: Officers injured responding to burglary call
Two Goodyear police officers were hurt during a home burglary call today. As officers tried to capture a suspect, a police K9 bit one of the officers.More >