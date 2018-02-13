Tuesday, Feb. 13

National Paczki Day!

Paczki (Pronounced: Punch-Key) are rich, jelly-filled fried pastries traditional to Polish cuisine. In the large Polish community of Chicago, and in other large cities across the Midwest, Paczki Day is celebrated annually by immigrants and locals alike. Paczki Day is commonly celebrated on Fat Tuesday.

Liberty Market is known for their Paczki's! They're offering a choice of two fillings: vanilla bean custard or raspberry jam. Smaller orders will be taken first-come, first-served in person at the restaurant after 7:00am on Tuesday February 28th, while supplies last. Paczki are $3 each or $33 per dozen.

To order call Liberty Market at (480) 892-1900 or email: info@libertymarket.com.

Liberty Market.

480-892-1900

230 N Gilbert Rd.

Website: www.libertymarket.com

Valentine's Day Slumber Parties with Shelter Dog!

We're really pushing our Valentine's Day sleepover on the 14th! We're letting people bring home any adult dog for a slumber party at their house on Feb. 14! It's a way to see if a dog is a good fit with you! It's free we provide food and blankets and a kennel (if necessary) and a leash and we hope to make a few love connections and find a few dogs their forever homes! We run through the shelter to see the eligible/adoptable bachelorettes and bachelors!

Bring home a four-legged Valentine this year!

o The Arizona Animal Welfare League is allowing the public to bring home any adult dog for a slumber party on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14)

How did you come up with this idea?

o Slumber parties aren't actually a new thing for AAWL! It's something any potential adopter can request to do!

o These dogs have so much love to give; What a better time than Valentine's Day to let them share that love!

What is a slumber party?

o A "24-hour" trial home visit

o Shelter provides food, blankets/dog bed, toys and a leash (plus any medication, if necessary)

o Dogs can be adopted on Feb. 15 or brought back to the shelter to wait for its forever family

Why a slumber party?

o See how a dog interacts with your home and your family members

o An adoption is a life-long commitment and should be treated as a serious decision

How to participate?

o Bring your ID and stop by the main shelter at 40th and Washington streets between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

Special Red Velvet Whoopie Dessert. It's available now through Valentine's Day just $12 and all the proceeds benefit the American Heart Association and Phoenix Heart Ball.

Valentine's Day is soon approaching and Arizona's favorite family of steakhouses, Steak 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse, is 'driven' to help others this V-Day by offering a special Red Velvet Whoopie Pie for a cause.

100-percent of the proceeds from the sales of the dessert will benefit the American Heart Association and Phoenix Heart Ball. The Phoenix Heart Ball is a charity gala held annually for the past 58-years to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Heart Association.

The Red Velvet Whoopie Pie is filled with chocolate diplomat cream, a hot fudge sauce drizzle, and white chocolate crispy pearls. It is served with a Luxardo cherry whipped cream and garnished with raspberry sauce and white chocolate anglaise. This special dessert will be featured on the menu at Dominick's Steakhouse and Steak 44 now through February 14th.

For more information visit: https://steak44.com/special-events/ or https://www.dominickssteakhouse.com/special-events/

Steak 44

5101 N. 44th Street

Phoenix AZ 85018

(602) 271-4400

Dominick's Steakhouse

15169 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 272-7271

It's the 5th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge!

Believe it or not, the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is now entertaining its 5th year of the award-winning Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, a program unique to Arizona!

Now through February 28, two dozen chefs across the Valley and Flagstaff have partnered with the GSACPC Girl Scouts on this special event.



For the fifth year in a row, chefs from some of the state's most popular restaurants will use their culinary prowess to re-imagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout Cookies Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Toffee-tastics, S'mores and Savannah Smiles into a custom dessert menu item.

Each restaurant has agreed to feature its dessert on its menu from February 1 to February 28, 2017, with a portion of the proceeds from each dessert sold directly supporting Girl Scouting in our community.



Here's which cookie each of the local participants got assigned.

The "Thin Minters"

Proof Canteen at the Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort Troon North

The Henry

Covenant

Grape Wine Bistro

The Herb Box (Both locations)

Little America (Flagstaff)

The "Tagalongs Tacklers"

Olive + Ivy the 2017 reigning Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge Champion

Rusconi's American Kitchen

Aioli Burger

Lumberyard (Flagstaff)

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar

The "Savannah Smilers"

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

Ocean Prime

Presidio

The "Super Smores"

The Thumb

The "Do-Si-Doer"

Fuego Bistro

The "Samoas Superstars"

Rita's Kitchen at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Market Street Kitchen

Super Chunk

Haymaker (Both locations)

Tres Leches

The "Towering Trefoils"

Brat Haus

Fair Trade Café

For more information: www.girlscoutsaz.org/dessertchallenge

The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Heart Healthy Dishes

Chef Craig Winkler and Cardiologist Dr. Kris Vijay of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in turning cherished family recipes into delicious, heart-healthy dishes.

February is Heart Month, and it's the perfect time to shine a light on a major health issue of the day: heart disease.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. Can you believe that nationwide, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds?

The key is cooking with fresh ingredients and getting back to basics.

We need to do three things:

1. Choose foods and ingredients wisely.

2. Consider how we prepare our foods.

3. Be mindful of what we put on our plate.

#1: Don't sacrifice convenience for your health. Fast food and frozen meals are packed with fats and sodium, which are bad for your heart. Choose real foods for example, real instead of processed cheese, and be sure to read labels, keeping an eye on sodium and fat. The recommended daily intake of sodium is less than 2,300 mg per day which is equal to about one teaspoon of salt for a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet. Also remember to consume less than 10 percent of your daily calories from saturated fats.

So, we know we need to watch our sodium and fat intake when choosing our foods, but that choice transcends food selection and makes its way into the kitchen as well.

#2: Next and equally as important is considering how you prepare meals. We've been to the supermarket and we have a counter full of fresh vegetables and very healthy chicken breast. What do we do next, we take that lean chicken breast, season it with salt, coat it in breadcrumbs and fry it. We'll take that salad and drench it with ranch dressing. We've taken what had the potential to be a very healthy meal and made it into a 2,000+ calorie meal loaded with fat and sodium.

Think about how you prepare meals broiling chicken, poaching fish or grilling pork and also the seasonings you use, as they can make a world of difference in battling heart disease. There are superhero herbs and spices that have great anti-inflammatory properties and pack a flavor punch to foods.

#3: Finally, consider what you put on your plate, keeping in mind that for a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet, you should be eating two cups of fruit, two and a half cups of vegetables, six ounces of grains (half of which should be whole grains), five-and-a-half ounces of protein and three cups of dairy.

You may be wondering if you can ever give into your cravings. The answer is YES. We're only human. Since Valentine's Day is tomorrow, yes, you can have some chocolate. In fact, a serving of dark chocolate, has been shown to lower rates of heart disease.

We're talking about moderation. So, remember: Eat a rainbow of fruit and vegetable servings every day. Dark green spinach, deep orange carrots, or yellow fruits and vegetables. Eat a variety of grain products every day. Include whole-grain foods that have lots of fiber and nutrients. Examples include oats, whole wheat bread, and brown rice. Eat fish at least twice each week. Oily fish, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, are best for your heart. These fish include tuna, salmon, mackerel, lake trout, herring, and sardines. And eat foods low in saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol, including:

Lean meats and meat alternatives, including beans

Fish, vegetables, beans, and nuts

Nonfat and low-fat dairy products

Polyunsaturated or monounsaturated fats canola and olive oils vs. saturated fats, such as butter

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

More than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease each year.

An estimated one in four Americans has heart disease.

A heart-healthy diet starts with eating enough fruits and vegetables. An international INTERHEART study found that consuming three servings of raw vegetables and fruits each day reduced the risk of heart attack by 30 percent.

Along with a healthy diet, reducing psychosocial stress can reduce the risk of a heart attack by 30 percent.

Recipes:

Cheesy Mostaccioli

Ingredients:

1(16 ounce) package mostaccioli pasta, uncooked

1 1/2lbs ground beef

1(28 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1(11 ounce) can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1teaspoon ground black pepper

1 -1 1/2teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

1. Prepare the pasta according to the package directions; rinse and drain.

2. In a non-stick skillet, cook and stir the beef over medium-high heat until meat is browned; drain.

3. Add in spaghetti sauce, soup, pepper, and Italian seasoning; stir to combine.

4. In a large bowl, mix together the pasta, sauce, and 2 cups cheese.

5. Transfer mixture to a greased 4-quart baking dish.

6. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese over the top.

7. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until heated through.

8. Note: OAMC instructions--To freeze: Complete recipe through step 6. Seal with foil or place in a zip top bag. Freeze.

9. To serve: Thaw in fridge overnight. Bake as directed.

April's famous chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 cups butter---softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup regular sugar



1 pkg vanilla INSTANT pudding (six serving size)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

3 cups (about one bag) chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups chopped nuts

preheat oven to 375

Mix flour with baking soda

Combine butter, both sugars, pudding mix and vanilla in a large mixer bowl. Beat until creamy and smooth and then beat in the eggs.

Gradually add flour mixture.

Stir in chips and nuts (batter will be stiff).

Drop teaspoons onto baking sheets, about 2 inches apart.

Bake at 375 for 8-10 minutes.

**Watch closely....my oven only takes 7-8 minutes. Take out when they start to turn a little brown on top.

April's Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies- Heart-Healthy Version

Ingredients:

2 cups kodiak flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate

1/4 cup nuts

Preheat oven 350 F.

In a large bowl, mix Kodiak flour, baking soda and salt. Add egg, yogurt, honey, coconut oil and vanilla; stir until combined.

Fold in chocolate chips and nuts.

Scoop out cookies with small spoon onto a sheet pan 2 inches apart.

Bake 6 to 7 minutes or until cookies are golden brown.

For more information: www.AbrazoHealth.com

Forget Love Potion No. 9! All you need is KISSPEPTIN and Testosterone to REV up your Libido!

New studies indicate some exciting new findings about KISSpeptin. To learn more about KISSpeptin visit: https://www.hormone.org/hormones-and-health/hormones/kisspeptin

The other big LIBIDO hormone is Testosterone. Obviously, we know that men make testosterone but do women make it too? And, if so, how does it work for women?

Common Signs of Low Testosterone in Men AND Women

Fatigue

Weakness or decreased energy

Sleeping problems

Lower libido

Irritability

Infertility

Reduced memory

Sweating

Anemia

Worsening of sleep apnea

For more information: www.derosamedical.com

DeRosa Medical

9377 E. Bell Rd. #143

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-619-4097

Cactus Flower Florists

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, Feb. 14, and Cactus Flower will deliver thousands of bouquets from $10 to $500 on the flower industry's busiest single day of the year, along with the days leading up to cupid's big holiday. Shoppers also can peruse Cactus Flower Florists' new boutique wine and craft beer store Vines, Hops & Blooms featuring local vinos and brews inside its Scottsdale retail location.

Enjoyed extended store hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 12 & 13 and 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Stop in any of our five Valley locations for in-store specials and custom gift ideas. Every Friday is happy hour, noon to close, so enjoy 50 percent off loose flowers! Plus, February's Fresh Ten is 10 tulips for $10.

Store Locations:

Scottsdale, 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd. (Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard)

Glendale, 20211 N. 67th Ave. (67th Avenue and Loop 101)

Phoenix, 4700 N. Central Ave. (north of Highland Ave.)

Chandler, 2040 S. Alma School Rd., Suite #20 (Alma School and Germann roads)

Carefree, 36889 N. Tom Darlington Rd. (Tom Darlington Road and Bloody Basin)

For more information, visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.