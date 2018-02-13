Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect detained

A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said a suspect entered a Circle K near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue around 3 a.m.

He approached the victim from behind and stabbed him.

The victim died at the hospital.

The suspect fled northbound on Cave Creek Road.

Shortly after, officers responded to an apartment just north of the scene, where they located and detained the suspect.

The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating this homicide.

