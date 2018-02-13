Mesa FD: 1 person hospitalized, 2 others treated after 1st-alarm house fire

Mesa FD: 1 person hospitalized, 2 others treated after 1st-alarm house firePosted: Updated:
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
PD: 1 child killed, 2 others critically hurt following crash in north Phoenix
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
Teachers said they wanted to send the district board a strong message.More >
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
RAW VIDEO: Semi catches fire after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car on northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: NB I-17 closed at Glendale Avenue for fiery semi crash
A fiery semi crash closed NB I-17 at Glendale Avenue for several hours in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: A few showers possible overnight in Phoenix
VIDEO: A few showers possible overnight in Phoenix
People around the Valley could see some light showers overnight and a lot of clouds in the morning.
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >