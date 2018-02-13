Mesa FD: 1 person hospitalized, 2 others treated after 1st-alarm house fire

The home was extensively damaged from the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three people were treated after a house fire in Mesa Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, three people were treated, one requiring transport to a hospital, after their home caught fire in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a working house fire and they quickly requested more units, balancing it to a first alarm.

Due to the time of day, Deputy Chief Forrest Smith said there was concern that the homeowners were still sleeping. However, all three occupants, two parents and an adult son, made it out of the home.

Two of the occupants were treated for minor smoke inhalation, the third person was transported to a local hospital with a burn injury and smoke inhalation.

The damage to the home was extensive, with the living room receiving the most damage. Smith said the living part of the home is a complete loss.

Smoke spread throughout the home quickly and firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to help ventilate.

No firefighters were injured during the fire attack and the fire is currently under investigation.

Paramedic/Firefighters(EMTs) at a house fire nr ValVista & Southern. One person w/ serious smoke inhalation injuries trnsprtd to hospital. 2 others w/ minor inhalation. Cause under invstgtn although space heater initially reported as cause or source of heat. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/uzGReyRHws — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) February 13, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.