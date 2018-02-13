SLIDESHOW: Arizona chefs create custom treats for Girl Scout Dessert Challenge

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council) (Source: Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council's award-winning Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge has returned and it is a program unique to Arizona. 

For the fifth year in a row, chefs from some of the state's most popular restaurants will use their culinary prowess to reimagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout cookies into a custom dessert menu item.

[SLIDESHOW: Girl Scout Dessert Challenge returns]

[STORY: Arizona top chefs create custom treats for annual Girl Scout Dessert Challenge]

To see the full list of chefs competing and their custom desserts, click here

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.