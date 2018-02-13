Arizona chefs create custom treats for annual Girl Scout Dessert Challenge

Just when you thought girl scout cookies could not get better, some Arizona chefs are making desserts out of it.

The Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council's award-winning Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge has returned and it is a program unique to Arizona.

For the fifth year in a row, chefs from some of the state's most popular restaurants will use their culinary prowess to reimagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout cookies into a custom dessert menu item.

Some of the popular cookies used in the challenge include Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Toffee-tactics, S'mores and Savannah Smiles.

This year, Grape Bistro in Scottsdale is taking part in the challenge for the first time ever. Their creation is the Thin Mint Crazy Milkshake Food Coma Ride.

It's blended pieces of Thin Mint cookies with creamy mint chocolate chip ice cream. The treat is topped with a heaping pile of whipped cream, chocolate mint candies, chocolate cupcakes and Thin Mint cookies.

Other Arizona restaurants participating in the challenge include The Henry, Tres Leches Café, Fair Trade Café and Lumberyard Brewing Company.

Now through February 28, each chef's restaurant will feature their unique take on the above assigned Girl Scout cookie on their menu, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local Girl Scouting.

