Flagstaff getting much-needed snow during rough winter season

Flagstaff getting much-needed snow during rough winter seasonPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
2 kids, 2 adults critically hurt in crash in north Phoenix
2 kids, 2 adults critically hurt in crash in north Phoenix
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix for a brief period early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
Actress Katherine Heigl rescues dozen Pomeranians found abandoned in November
Actress Katherine Heigl rescues dozen Pomeranians found abandoned in November
On Saturday, actress Katherine Heigl posted on Twitter how she helped a dozen of the Pomeranians abandoned in Sandy Valley in November.More >
On Saturday, actress Katherine Heigl posted on Twitter how she helped a dozen of the Pomeranians abandoned in Sandy Valley in November.More >
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
ADOT said he used a stolen identity to open a business and buy a house in Goodyear.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: A few showers possible overnight in Phoenix
VIDEO: A few showers possible overnight in PhoenixPeople around the Valley could see some light showers overnight and a lot of clouds in the morning.More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
VIDEO: Witnesses help stop road-side stand thieves
Thieves struck in the middle of a day at a Valentine's Day pop-up stand but some witnesses helped stop the crime in Phoenix. (Monday, February 12, 2018)More >
Man found dead in home after several years
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
Starman heads away from Earth orbit
Starman heads away from Earth orbit
VIDEO: Officers injured responding to burglary call
VIDEO: Officers injured responding to burglary call
Two Goodyear police officers were hurt during a home burglary call today. As officers tried to capture a suspect, a police K9 bit one of the officers.More >