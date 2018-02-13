APS teams with First Solar on plant with battery storage

Arizona's largest electric utility is teaming with one of the nation's leading solar panel makers to develop a solar power field matched with battery storage.

Arizona Public Service Co. and Tempe-based First Solar announced Monday they will build the solar panel array and battery bank near the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Matching battery storage with a utility-scale solar array means the plant will be able to provide power during the late afternoon and evening when it is most needed. The companies say the project will feature one of the largest battery storage systems in the nation when completed in 2021.

APS already has three grid-scale battery arrays storing solar energy and plans to install much more over the coming 15 years.

