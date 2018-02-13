Crash causes semi to engulf in flames on northbound I-17 in Phoenix

A semi caught fire after crashing into a car, shutting down northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A single-vehicle crashed into the median on northbound I-17 at Glendale Avenue just after 1 a.m. causing its lights to go out.

[RAW VIDEO: Semi catches fire after crashing into car on NB I-17 in Phoenix]

Unable to see the vehicle, the semi hit the car and began to catch fire. The truck driver coasted the semi until it came to a stop and got out of the vehicle.

The semi and its trailer became fully engulfed and perished some, if not most, of the frozen food destined for Fry's Food.

Northbound I-17 was closed for firefighters to put out the flames and move the vehicles off the highway. The HOV lane on southbound I-17 was also blocked in case the fire spread further.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Luckily, no one suffered any serious injuries and it appears no one was transported.

Troopers were on scene performing a sobriety test on the single-vehicle driver but it is unclear if impairment or speed were a factor in the crash.

Tow trucks were called to the scene to remove the vehicles but it may take some time for the semi to be towed away because its trailer will need to be unloaded.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.