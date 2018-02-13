Grand Canyon copter crashed on tribal land with fewer rules

Grand Canyon copter crashed on tribal land with fewer rulesPosted: Updated:
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Family IDs British tourists killed in Grand Canyon crash
Three British people who died in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon were in the American Southwest to celebrate one of their birthdays, a trip they had been looking forward to for a long time, family and friends said.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
Investigators identified the victims of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom. (February 11, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
AZ Family has new information Sunday night on the Phoenix firefighter accused of stealing money from fire stations. LiAna Enriquez just got her hands on some new documents that shed light on the 36-year-old suspect. (February 11, 2018)More >
Man found dead in home after several years
VIDEO: Car crashes into Phoenix home early Monday morning
Police said a suspected impaired driver crashed into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning, injuring the driver.More >
VIDEO: Father Seeking Refuge from Deportation in Phoenix church
Father of child with cancer seeks refuge in Phoenix churchMore >
