Hjalmarsson adjusting to Arizona Coyotes

"I want to be the guy that teaches them how to play and be consistent," said Hjalmarrson. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Finally, at full strength, Hjalmarrson's presence and leadership are so valuable for the youngest team in the NHL. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Niklas Hjalmarrson admits he was shocked by the trade that saw him leave Chicago. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Niklas Hjalmarrson knows all about winning.

He's hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup three times as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. He is only one of seven players to be part of Chicago's 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup Championship teams.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Coyotes]

But those winning moments might seem so far removed as the defenseman is skating to help the struggling Arizona Coyotes.

The Desert Dogs have the most losses and least wins in the NHL.

"Obviously, things haven't gone the way the team or myself has wanted to so far, but there are still plenty of games left to be played," said Hjalmarrson.

The defenseman was traded to Arizona in the offseason in exchange for Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin on June 23, 2017.

Hjalmarrson admits he was shocked by the trade that saw him leave Chicago.

Counted on to stabilize the blue line, the Swede's first year in the desert hasn't gone as planned, missing most of it with an upper-body injury.

"It's been rough for me personally being injured so much and not being able to get into the old routine. So, I've been focused on trying to get my game where I want it to be," said Hjalmarrson.

Finally, at full strength, Hjalmarrson's presence and leadership are so valuable for the youngest team in the NHL.

"I want to be the guy that teaches them how to play and be consistent," said Hjalmarrson.

"He's really an accountable guy. When he doesn't play well he'll tell you. When the team isn't playing well, he'll tell the team. We need more players like that," said head coach Rick Tocchet.

Hjalmarrson and the Coyotes are far removed from being a playoff contender. It will take an organizational collective effort and one shift-at-a-time to move in that direction.

"Hopefully we can approve as a team and try to build something for next year," he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.