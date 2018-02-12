Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor

Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendorPosted: Updated:
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
2 kids, 2 adults critically hurt in crash in north Phoenix
Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.More >
What happened to the Tesla that Elon Musk shot into space?
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
Townville Elementary survivor writes letter to Trump: 'I hate guns, one ruined my life'
Ava Olsen, age 7, has experienced more horror in her lifetime than most.More >
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Actress Katherine Heigl rescues dozen Pomeranians found abandoned in November
On Saturday, actress Katherine Heigl posted on Twitter how she helped a dozen of the Pomeranians abandoned in Sandy Valley in November.More >
2 officers hurt while responding to home burglary calls in Goodyear
One officer suffered an arm injury and the other had a serious leg injury after being bitten by a police K9, police said.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal giant stuffed bears from roadside vendor
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.More >
The hearts of Arizona: Teen gets miracle heart transplant
Four years ago, Brett Wallick was walking home from the store with his dad when he started struggling to breathe. He was 15 years old and needed a heart transplant to make it to 16 and beyond.More >
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
VIDEO: GCU students aid community by cleaning up school
Over 300 Grand Canyon University and Habitat For Humanity volunteers gathered at Garcia Elementary School Saturday morning to help beautify the school grounds.More >
