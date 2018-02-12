2 kids, 2 adults critically hurt in crash in north Phoenix

Two adults and two children were critically hurt in a crash in north Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Five people were taken to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday night.

It happened at 18th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Based on the video from our helicopter, a car and an SUV were involved in the collision, with the white SUV ending up smashing through a wall.

A third adult was hurt but only has minor injuries, firefighters said.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.