Group organizes road march to, 'Honor The Fallen'

Military personnel know about the struggles of marching. Their gear can weigh almost twice as much as they do. One local organization came up with the idea of turning a ruck march into a dedication to service members who paid the ultimate price for their country.

The organization is called "March of the Fallen." It was established at Luke AFB as a way to bring military, first responders and civilians together to raise money and get one heck of a workout doing it. It's a 4.5-mile hike that's held in the town of Verrado.

MSgt. Douglas McGraw is the director of the program. The hike has been held since 2012 and has even expanded to marches in Afghanistan in places like Kandahar and Kabul. Last year it helped to raise around $12,000. One hundred percent of the proceeds are used to help out children of fallen service members to take part in mentorship programs.

The latest march will be held on March 3. For more information, check out this link to register.

