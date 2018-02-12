State board votes to revoke Goodyear school's charter

Discovery Creemos Academy shut down unexpectedly two weeks ago. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools voted to issue a notice of intent to revoke the charter of the Goodyear school. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A look at the school's financials shows the school's president and CEO was directing huge sums of money to himself and his own non-profit. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools voted to issue a notice of intent to revoke the charter of Discovery Creemos Academy. The Goodyear school shut its doors abruptly two weeks ago, leaving more than 100 students scrambling to find new schools.

The move is the first step in an effort to shut the school down permanently and prevent its owners from reopening it.

Financial forms and tax documents show the school's president and CEO, Daniel Hughes had been increasing his own salary, reimbursing himself for hundreds of thousands of dollars in supply purchases and using a non-profit corporation that he controlled to take a care of school businesses.

