State board votes to revoke Goodyear school's charter

State board votes to revoke Goodyear school's charterPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5.More >
State board votes to revoke Goodyear school's charter
State board votes to revoke Goodyear school's charter
The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools voted to issue a notice of intent to revoke the charter of Discovery Creemos Academy.More >
The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools voted to issue a notice of intent to revoke the charter of Discovery Creemos Academy.More >
Canine park ranger spreads goodwill in Glendale
Canine park ranger spreads goodwill in Glendale
He is not your typical park ranger, but the newest employee at Glendale Parks and Recreation Department has the perfect personality to break the ice, bring a smile and brighten the day of everyone he meets.More >
He is not your typical park ranger, but the newest employee at Glendale Parks and Recreation Department has the perfect personality to break the ice, bring a smile and brighten the day of everyone he meets.More >
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
Teachers in Phoenix take three-day weekend to protest pay cuts
Teachers said they wanted to send the district board a strong message.More >
Teachers said they wanted to send the district board a strong message.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
Investigators identified the victims of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
AZ Family has new information Sunday night on the Phoenix firefighter accused of stealing money from fire stations. LiAna Enriquez just got her hands on some new documents that shed light on the 36-year-old suspect. (February 11, 2018)More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Car crashes into Phoenix home early Monday morning
VIDEO: Car crashes into Phoenix home early Monday morning
Police said a suspected impaired driver crashed into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning, injuring the driver.More >
Police said a suspected impaired driver crashed into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning, injuring the driver.More >
Man found dead in home after several years
Man found dead in home after several years
(Source: WTKR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Father Seeking Refuge from Deportation in Phoenix church
VIDEO: Father Seeking Refuge from Deportation in Phoenix church
Father of child with cancer seeks refuge in Phoenix churchMore >
Father of child with cancer seeks refuge in Phoenix churchMore >