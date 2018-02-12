Spring training poll: Who's your team?
Arizona's is home to 15 Major League Baseball teams from all over the country.
APP USERS: Click here for poll
[QUIZ: Cactus League trivia]
[RELATED: Spring training in Arizona: What you need to know about the ballparks]
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
Mayor defends fire company's choice of sex offender as chief
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Man's body found in home 'multiple years' after his death, police say
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >