MAP: Home cities of our Cactus League teams

(Sources: 123RF and Cactus League Baseball) (Sources: 123RF and Cactus League Baseball)
VALLEYWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -

Fifteen Major League Baseball teams from all over the country call Arizona their spring training home. They play at 10 stadiums scattered throughout the Phoenix metro area.

This is a map of the Cactus League teams hometowns.

Think you know everything there is to know about spring training ball in Arizona? Take our quiz and find out!

APP USERS: Click here for map