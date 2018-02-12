Ex-con facing prison for transporting heroin pills in Tucson

Ex-con facing prison for transporting heroin pills in TucsonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Father of 4 killed at sports bar after fight over dog’s weight
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >
Vanessa Trump taken to hospital after white powder scare
Vanessa Trump taken to hospital after white powder scare
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.More >
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.More >
PD: Woman hurt, suspected of impairment after smashing car into Phoenix home
PD: Woman hurt, suspected of impairment after smashing car into Phoenix home
According to police, a suspected impaired driver is in the hospital after crashing her car into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
According to police, a suspected impaired driver is in the hospital after crashing her car into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer who had been facing deportation has been allowed to stay in the U.S. for at least another year, ICE said on Monday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
Investigators identified the victims of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
AZ Family has new information Sunday night on the Phoenix firefighter accused of stealing money from fire stations. LiAna Enriquez just got her hands on some new documents that shed light on the 36-year-old suspect. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Plenty of chances for rain this week in Phoenix
VIDEO FORECAST: Plenty of chances for rain this week in Phoenix
There are several chances of rain in the forecast this week starting on Monday with 30 percent.More >
There are several chances of rain in the forecast this week starting on Monday with 30 percent.More >
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
Stand Your Ground laws complicate Florissant Show-Me's shooting case, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Car crashes into Phoenix home early Monday morning
VIDEO: Car crashes into Phoenix home early Monday morning
Police said a suspected impaired driver crashed into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning, injuring the driver.More >
Police said a suspected impaired driver crashed into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning, injuring the driver.More >
VIDEO: Woman who tried to save Tempe firefighter who was killed speaks out
VIDEO: Woman who tried to save Tempe firefighter who was killed speaks out
Police say a number of people witnessed the shooting of a Tempe firefighter. A woman jumped into action and tried to save the firefighter's life. (February 10, 2018)More >