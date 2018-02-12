2 officers hurt in investigation of multiple home burglaries in Goodyear

The Goodyear Police Department was looking to reports of multiple home burglaries when two officers got hurt along with one suspect on Monday afternoon.

Police said they are working in the area of McDowell Road and Estrella Parkway.

Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department said one suspect is in custody and was transported to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Two officers were hurt but should be OK, Kutis said.

Kutis said she believes there are a couple of more suspects on the run and a perimeter has been set up.

