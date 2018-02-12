Facial recognition leads to arrest of Goodyear man

A Goodyear man has been arrested with the help of detectives from the Arizona Department of Transportation who used a facial recognition technology that aids in detecting fraud, ADOT said.

Jose Casas, 41, used stolen identities to get Arizona commercial driver's licenses, open a business and buy a house, according to ADOT.

In 2007, Casas applied for an Arizona commercial driver's license with a forged Illinois commercial driver's license under the name of a Texas man. With this identity, he opened a trucking business, bought trucks for the business and moved to a house in Goodyear, ADOT said.

On Dec. 6 when Casas visited a Motor Vehicle Division office to renew his license, the system recognized his photo looked similar to two others in ADOT’s database. ADOT detectives trained in the FBI’s facial recognition technology concluded that the other photos were of Casas, the agency said.

Detectives served Casas with a search warrant on Feb. 7 and arrested him at his home in Goodyear. Casas was booked at the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail on several counts of forgery and fraud schemes as well as mortgage fraud.

When he was booked, detectives said they discovered that Casas had an outstanding warrant in Illinois from 1996 for failing to appear on drug charges, including delivery of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Once the state of Illinois verified the warrant, Casas was booked as a fugitive.

After further investigation, detectives also found that Casas has two more Arizona licenses; both of which are under medical suspension.

