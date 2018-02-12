Officer fatally shot man during domestic violence call

A Kingman police officer fatally shot a man when responding to a report of domestic violence.

The shooting Saturday night at an RV park is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the Kingman officer made contact with the man in the recreational vehicle where the alleged violence was occurring.

The officer fatally shot the man during a confrontation.

The sheriff's office declined to elaborate on what the confrontation consisted of or reveal the identity of the officer and the man who was fatally shot.

