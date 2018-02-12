Cardinals Extend Steve Keim

The Cardinals have extended GM Steve Keim through the 2022 season. The team announcing Keim's extension on Monday.

“Steve’s performance and accomplishments as Cardinals GM speak for themselves,” said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. “His role in the team’s success over the last five seasons is undeniable. This new contract ensures that he will continue to shape our success going forward and we are thrilled about that.”

Keim recently concluded his 19th season with the organization and 5th as the team's General Manager. The Cardinals 49 wins are the most by any team in a five year time period in franchise history. Keim's teams have gone 49-30-1 since he became GM, the seventh best winning percentage in the NFL during that time.

Keim joined the Cardinals as a college scout in 1999.

