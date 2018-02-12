PD: Impaired driver killed taxi driver, injured passenger

Three people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after an overnight Phoenix crash left them in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say the man they believe caused a deadly crash was driving while impaired and it wasn’t the first time.

Police arrested Blaze Franklin, 26, as soon as he was released from the hospital on Thursday, Feb. 8.

According to investigators, Franklin was behind the wheel of a vehicle that turned left in front of an oncoming taxi just before midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Franklin’s car and the taxi collided, causing the taxi to roll. The driver, 42-year-old Santiago Maya, was trapped and had to be extricated. He later died.

Maya's passenger was injured, as well, but is expected to recover.

Like Maya and his passenger, Franklin was taken to the hospital.

“Upon his release, Franklin was booked into Maricopa County Jail for several counts of aggravated assault related to driving while impaired during this collision,” Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department wrote in an email update Monday afternoon. “He was also booked for warrants related to a prior driving while impaired incident.”

Detectives have not released the nature of Franklin's suspected impairment, whether he was drunk or high on drugs.

Howard said Maya’s death changes the situation for Franklin.

“Investigators are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to have the aggravated assault charges modified due to the death of Mr. Maya,” he explained.

