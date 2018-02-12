Teen boy wounded in Glendale shooting

Glendale police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened on the southwest corner of 43rd and Northern avenues. According to Google maps, there is a Fry's Food and Drug, a Fry's Fuel Center, a Western Union, a Coinstar and a Banner Urgent Care center on that corner.

Few details were immediately available.

“We do have one juvenile male who was transported with serious injuries,” Sgt. Scott Waite of the Glendale Police Department wrote in an email response to queries from Arizona’s Family. “There is no suspect in custody at this time and I do not have an updated suspect description."

Waite later clarified that the victim is "in his teens." The teen's exact age, however, has not been confirmed. We also do not have any specifics about the nature of his injuries.

Investigators are on the scene, working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

Information will be updated as it comes into the Arizona’s Family newsroom.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.