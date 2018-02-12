UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar gunsPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
