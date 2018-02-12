Valentine's Day Cocktails: From Duchess with Love and Cupid's Revenge

Recipes courtesy of The Duke Truck and Vintage Cocktail Trucks
From Duchess with Love
Champagne and Valentine's Day are made for each other. Popping that cork makes everyone feel good
• Fresh Blood Orange Juice
• St Germain
• Garnish
To Make Cocktail
1. Combine fresh blood OJ and St Germain-
2. The Sour of the OJ and Sweet of the St Germain is a great balance
3. Add Champagne over top and garnish with peel and heart
Cupid's Revenge
Not everyone is in love or has a Valentine! I have a few friends… so make yourself this Valentine’s Day drink that is easy and goes down great!
• Fireball
• Marciano Cherry Juive
• Cherry Garnish
To Make Cocktail
1. Pour Cherry juice and fireball into shaker over ice
2. Pour into martini glass
3. Cherry for garnish